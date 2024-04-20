North Carolina officer fatally shoots man suspected of killing other man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- A police officer in a northeastern North Carolina city fatally shot a man suspected of killing another man early Saturday, authorities said.

The Elizabeth City officer was on foot patrol just before 2 a.m. when he heard gunshots, the police department said in a news release. Shortly afterward, he approached Bryan Christopher White, 33, of Belvidere, who police allege had just shot Cory Christopher Revelle, 39, of Elizabeth City.

The officer shot White after he refused to comply with an order to drop his weapon, police said. White and Revelle were taken to a hospital, where both died of their injuries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the initial shooting and asked for members of the public to offer any information about both shootings. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating White's death.