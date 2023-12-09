AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 2-year-old.

NCSHP- Raleigh is looking for 2-year-old Zuri Dorsey. She is described as 2 feet tall, weighing 34 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink & white pajamas. She may have also been changed into a green, Christmas-themed, zip-up sleeper, troopers said.

Zuri Dorsey

Zuri is believed to be with Deandre Alante Dorsey, 27. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dorsey was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogger-style pants.

Deandre Alante Dorsey

Troopers said the incident happened at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach, VA. Dorsey is believed to be en route to NC in a red 2016 Honda Accord with NC license tag number RAZ-9972.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the SHP - Troop C - Raleigh immediately at (757) 385-4401, or call 911 or* HP.