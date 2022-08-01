North Carolina Republicans hosted an event Saturday to mark 100 days until election

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Republican party marked 100 days until elections Saturday.

The Republicans of North Carolina and NCGOP hosted an event in Wake Forest along with volunteers and activists in the area.

According to the NCGOP, volunteers were trained on best voter contact practices before they went out to knock on door throughout Wake County.

They said the goal is to inform people about the GOP candidates and get more triangle residents to vote in the fall

"We're 100 days out from the election and this is about one of 50 different events across the state where we're bringing in volunteers to talk about the election cycle, and talk about the republican agenda, talk about our great republican candidates and make sure that we're energizing voters to go vote this November," Chairman NC Republican party Michael Whatley said.

Election day in North Carolina will be on Tuesday November 8th.