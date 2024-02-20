752 days without snow at RDU is 3rd longest streak in Triangle history

It has been more than 2 years since there has been any measurable snow at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

It has been more than 2 years since there has been any measurable snow at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

It has been more than 2 years since there has been any measurable snow at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

It has been more than 2 years since there has been any measurable snow at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been more than 2 years since Raleigh-Durham International Airport saw measurable snow fall.

The last measurable snowfall happened on Jan. 29, 2022. That's 752 days ago.

That's the third longest snow drought for the Triangle on record!

The second longest lasted nearly 3 years from 1948-1950.

The longest gap without snow in the Triangle happened between Dec. 14, 1989 and Feb. 19, 1993. That was a period of 1,164 days without measurable snow.

For our current streak to beat that record, we'll have to get through the rest of this winter and all of next winter without winter weather. The specific date that would break the record is April 8, 2025.