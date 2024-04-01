NC State Board of Elections push to get more photo IDs approved ahead of general election

Starting Monday, eligible schools and government agencies can apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for the general election.

Starting Monday, eligible schools and government agencies can apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for the general election.

Starting Monday, eligible schools and government agencies can apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for the general election.

Starting Monday, eligible schools and government agencies can apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for the general election.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Board of Elections is opening another application period to get more photo IDs approved for voting purposes.

Starting Monday, eligible schools and government agencies can apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for the general election.

Photo IDs are now required to vote by law. If a voter cannot show a photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form.

So far, more than a hundred student and employee IDs have been approved.

New applications will be accepted through June 14.

RELATED | North Carolina elections board finalizes results from primary marked by new voter ID rules