North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase leads to a three car crash in Dunn.
Authorities said undercover deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office were conducting a sting operation in which a woman driving a Range Rover purchased narcotics. When a deputy attempted to stop the woman, she drove away.
Deputies said the woman then ran a red light at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Cumberland Street crashing into a car with a driver and child inside. The car was then pushed into a pickup truck and trailer.
The woman's vehicle struck a power pole before crashing into a church.
