UNC guard Caleb Love is 6th UNC player to enter transfer portal

North Carolina's Armando Bacot will return for a fifth season with the Tar Heels while Puff Johnson announces his departure from the program.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina guard Caleb Love announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. He's the sixth Tar Heel men's basketball player to say he'll be changing schools.

In making the announcement, Love said "my time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court."

He thanked coach Hubert Davis and former coach Roy Williams for giving him the opportunity.

Love said he spent some time with family to evaluate his next move and said "I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey."

Five other Tar Heels, Will Shaver, Dontrez Styles, Tyler Nickel, Justin McCoy, and Puff Johnson, previously announced plans to leave and play elsewhere.

Three players have already announced their intentions to return: Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Jalen Washington.

