North Carolina dismantles Marquette 95-63 in NCAA tournament opener

Caleb Love and the Tar Heels rolled past Marquette on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. (LM Otero)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- North Carolina jumped out of the gate quickly and buried Marquette by halftime in a 95-63 victory on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels led 53-25 at halftime.


Brady Manek led the way with 28 points. Caleb Love added 23, including 6-of-13 from beyond the 3-point line. Armando Bacot added another double-double for UNC, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The No. 8-seeded Tar Heels advance to a Saturday date against No. 1 seed and defending national champion Baylor, an 85-49 winner against Norfolk State.


This story will be updated. Check back soon.
