North Carolina dismantles Marquette 95-63 in NCAA tournament opener

FORT WORTH, Texas -- North Carolina jumped out of the gate quickly and buried Marquette by halftime in a 95-63 victory on Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.The Tar Heels led 53-25 at halftime.Brady Manek led the way with 28 points. Caleb Love added 23, including 6-of-13 from beyond the 3-point line. Armando Bacot added another double-double for UNC, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.The No. 8-seeded Tar Heels advance to a Saturday date against No. 1 seed and defending national champion Baylor, an 85-49 winner against Norfolk State.This story will be updated. Check back soon.