NC representatives call for ban of TikTok on state government devices

Thursday, December 29, 2022 2:42AM
Two North Carolina state representatives on Wednesday called on Gov. Roy Cooper to ban TikTok on all NC government devices.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina state representatives on Wednesday called on Gov. Roy Cooper to ban TikTok on all NC government devices.

In a letter to Cooper, House Majority Whip John Hardister, R-Guilford, and Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, urged the governor to issue an executive order banning the use of the popular Chinese social media app as a matter of national security.

The letter also said that if an executive order is not issued, the legislation will be presented in an upcoming legislative session.

