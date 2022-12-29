NC representatives call for ban of TikTok on state government devices

Two North Carolina state representatives on Wednesday called on Gov. Roy Cooper to ban TikTok on all NC government devices.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two North Carolina state representatives on Wednesday called on Gov. Roy Cooper to ban TikTok on all NC government devices.

In a letter to Cooper, House Majority Whip John Hardister, R-Guilford, and Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, urged the governor to issue an executive order banning the use of the popular Chinese social media app as a matter of national security.

The letter also said that if an executive order is not issued, the legislation will be presented in an upcoming legislative session.