North Carolina veteran's missing class ring found in West Virginia 50 years later

Friday, June 16, 2023 2:36AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A veteran from North Carolina was reunited with his high school class ring he lost nearly half a century ago.

West Virginia deputies in Kanawha County U.S. Navy veteran Michael Pedneau's ring during a copper theft investigation back in February in the Cabin Creek area, the sheriff's office said.

The ring was for graduates of Needham Broughton High School in 1965, and the engraving showed the initials M.P.

Deputies began tracking down the owner of the ring and initially identified the ring as a male's class ring from the 1965 class of Needham Broughton in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area.

Deputies used the class list to lead them to Pedneau, who told them he believes the ring was lost while he was in the Navy or possibly during a trip to West Virginia in the late 1960s or early 70s.

