Man wearing bulletproof vest and carrying multiple handguns arrested in North Carolina Walmart

MONROE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wearing body armor and carrying an arsenal of weapons was arrested inside a Walmart in North Carolina.

It happened in Monroe, which is in Union County southeast of Charlotte.

Monroe Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls about a man "wearing body armor and armed with a long rifle" walking into the Walmart.

When an officer arrived, they detained 32-year-old Moja Kemet Estep. On his person he had a bullet proof vest, an assault-type rifle, a handgun in his waistband and an additional handgun holstered on his side.

Estep was arrested charged with "Going Armed To The Terror Of The People."

It remains unclear why he was armed up during his visit to Walmart.