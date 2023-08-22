NC Zoo holding Saturday event to say farewell to flamingos

The zoo is transferring its flock of 15 Chilean flamingos to the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina at the end of September.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Saturday, you'll get a chance to say goodbye to the flamingos at the North Carolina Zoo.

"While it is sad to see the flamingos leave the Zoo, we are happy to know they will join a flock of 19 Chilean flamingos already at the Greenville Zoo," the NC Zoo said on social media.

The zoo said some of the birds have been together for more than 25 years.

.

According to the zoo, the move is necessary as it moves to demolish its aviary that closed last year.

The zoo in Asheboro will host "Farewell Flamingos" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the flamingo habitat and encourages guests to wear pink. Pink snacks will be available.