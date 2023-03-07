Kane Realty withdraws rezoning request for Raleigh's North Hills

Officials in Raleigh said the developer has notified the city that it is withdrawing its request to rezone 11 acres of land in North Hills.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a change in plans Tuesday for Kane Realty in North Hills.

The zoning change would have allowed for taller buildings -- up to 37 stories -- along Six Forks Road.

The city said Kane Realty must now wait two years to resubmit its request or get a waiver from city council to restart the process.

Last year, residents voiced concerns about the rapid growth and proposed development in north Raleigh.