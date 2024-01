Man arrested following stabbing in North Hills neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old is behind bars accused of stabbing a man in North Hills.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive.

The man who was stabbed walked to the nearby Chick-fil-a for help. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Justin Andrew Godfrey was later arrested and charged in the case.

