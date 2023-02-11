Man turns himself in after woman found shot, killed in Northampton County

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Roanoke Rapids are investigating after a woman was found dead in Northampton County.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department received a tip about a missing person east of Garysburg along Old Highway. Officers found the body of Quameisha Branch after searching the area.

Police said Branch had a gunshot wound to her head.

Following preliminary investigation, a murder warrant was issued for the arrest of Monquette Douglas, 27 who later turned himself in to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has any information about this case please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or the Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.