WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

High School Senior Spotlight: Isabella Peters, Northern High School in Durham

Amber Rupinta Image
ByAmber Rupinta WTVD logo
Monday, June 5, 2023 10:40PM
High School Senior Spotlight: Isabella Peters
EMBED <>More Videos

During graduation season, ABC11 is recognizing some of the best and brightest in our communities. This week we're shining a light on Isabella Peters at Northern High in Durham.

During graduation season, ABC11 is recognizing some of the best and brightest high school seniors in our communities.

Monday, we're shining the spotlight on Isabella Peters at Northern High in Durham.

Peters overcame big learning obstacles to graduate with honors.

Peters was one of the first children in North Carolina to receive a double cochlear implant.

Peters credits her neurosurgeon for her success and inspiration to give back with her career too.

"I think I want to have like a career in computer science coding or lab or even graphic designing," Peters said. "I've always wanted to help make the world a better place."

Peters is a straight-A student and every-season athlete playing three sports. She was student of the month for Durham Public Schools in January and just received the Outstanding Senior award at Northern High.

Peters will attend UNC Charlotte in the fall to major in math and computer science.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW