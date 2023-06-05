High School Senior Spotlight: Isabella Peters, Northern High School in Durham

During graduation season, ABC11 is recognizing some of the best and brightest in our communities. This week we're shining a light on Isabella Peters at Northern High in Durham.

Peters overcame big learning obstacles to graduate with honors.

Peters was one of the first children in North Carolina to receive a double cochlear implant.

Peters credits her neurosurgeon for her success and inspiration to give back with her career too.

"I think I want to have like a career in computer science coding or lab or even graphic designing," Peters said. "I've always wanted to help make the world a better place."

Peters is a straight-A student and every-season athlete playing three sports. She was student of the month for Durham Public Schools in January and just received the Outstanding Senior award at Northern High.

Peters will attend UNC Charlotte in the fall to major in math and computer science.