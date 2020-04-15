Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Remembering the Notre Dame cathedral fire: 1 year later

PARIS -- On April 15, 2019, the Notre Dame cathedral caught fire, with horrified Parisians watching as its iconic spire burned and fell to the ground.

One year later, the beloved French landmark is still scarred, and renovation work ground to a halt with the coronavirus lockdown in place nationwide in France since March 17.

RELATED: Before and after photos of Notre Dame cathedral fire damage

Yet despite the damage and global crisis, the cathedral briefly came back to life as a center for prayer.

On Good Friday, Paris' Archbishop Michel Aupetit led Good Friday celebrations from inside the cathedral. With the cathedral off-limits to the public and Paris in lockdown, the half-dozen people were the only participants in the proceedings, but they were broadcast live. There was no Easter service, and there are no plans to mark the anniversary of the devastating fire.

EMBED More News Videos

The spire above the Notre Dame cathedral toppled over after it was engulfed in flames amid a blaze that raged through the Paris landmark.



Notre Dame survived years of wars and revolutions.

Construction on Notre Dame - French for "Our Lady" - began in the 12th century and continued for nearly 200 years. It sustained damage and fell into neglect during the French Revolution, but received renewed attention following the 1831 publication of Victor Hugo's novel "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." This led to two decades of restorations, including the cathedral's famous flying buttresses and a reconstructed spire.

It has stood, in the words of one art expert, as "one of the great monuments to the best of civilization."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parisnotre dame cathedral fireinstagram storiesu.s. & worldthis day in history
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Show More
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
More TOP STORIES News