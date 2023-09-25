Burlington police said the investigation revealed that more than 600 vials of hydromorphone -- more commonly known as Dilaudid -- were stolen from April through August.

Nurse wanted in theft of hundreds of vials of medication turns self in, Burlington Police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington Police said Monday that a nurse sought in connection with stealing hundreds of vials of medication in Alamance County has turned herself in.

Police said Lindsay Story, 39, of Greensboro, surrendered Monday.

An officer then served her with arrest warrants. She was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Lindsay Story Burlington Police Department

BPD began investigating in August when Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance, said it discovered evidence that a nurse was stealing medication.

The investigation revealed that more than 600 vials of hydromorphone -- more commonly known as Dilaudid -- were stolen from April through August.

Story was charged with embezzlement of a controlled substance. Additional charges could be pending, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.