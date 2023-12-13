The nurse practitioner is accused of sex crimes involving a child and an adult female patient in separate cases.

Healthcare worker from Franklin County charged with sex crimes in Virginia

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WTVD) -- A healthcare worker from Franklin County who once worked in Wake County faces sex offense charges involving a child.

The crime allegedly happened at a health clinic in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, about an hour north of Richmond.

Authorities have not disclosed the name of the clinic, but they said the first incident happened at a clinic on Nov. 7 and involved a 7-year-old girl. Investigators became aware of the incident when the child alerted her mother, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

Keith Allen Henry, 55, who is a nurse practitioner, was charged with felony aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13.

He was arrested Nov. 28 and was being held without bond in Hanover County, Virginia at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

While Henry was in custody, authorities learned of another case involving a 35-year-old patient.

According to the victim, Henry inappropriately touched her during a medical exam at that same clinic.

He faces misdemeanor sexual battery and attempted sexual battery in that case.

Authorities in Virginia are working to learn whether there are more victims.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC11 that Henry once worked at Wake County Specialized Residential Home for Children on Kidd Road in Raleigh and at Hillside Nursing Center of Wake Forest on Wait Avenue.

Anyone with more information on these or any other incidents involving Henry is asked to please contact Senior Detective Y. Lecarpentier at (540) 507-7674 or ylecarpentier@spotsylvania.va.us

Tips can be made online at www.p3tips.com or Crimestoppers.