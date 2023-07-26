New York crane catches fire, partially collapses on Manhattan high rise

NEW YORK -- A large crane on a high-rise building caught fire and partially collapsed in New York City Wednesday morning.
The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street.
Officials say 10th Avenue is closed for safety reasons until further notice.
A portion of the crane collapsed onto 10th Avenue.
Authorities say a firefighter and a civilian have both suffered minor injuries.
Officials said nearby buildings are being evacuated for fears of an additional collapse.
Video showed firefighters shooting water from a different building above the crane.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.