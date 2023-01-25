Lunar New Year: What does it mean to be in the year of the Rabbit?

If you happen to see lots of rabbits hopping around town - from children to every sort of merchandise, that is because it is the year of the Rabbit. Lucy Yang has more.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- If you happen to see lots of rabbits hopping around town - from children to every sort of merchandise, that is because it is the year of the rabbit.

Asians around the world marked the turning of a new Lunar New Year with traditional fireworks, dragons - and even story time.

But what does it mean for those born in the year of the Rabbit?

"Rabbit is clever and energy - lots of good chances for promotions, good jobs, friends, and money, too," said Virginia Wong.

There are 12 zodiac animals in the lunar calendar. If you follow it seriously, there are even suggestions about which animals are compatible for marriage. However, most embrace it as a fun talking point as they celebrate the year of the rabbit.

Red is considered a good luck color. Those born in the year of the rabbit are encouraged to embrace it intimately and wear red underwear.

Whatever animal you are - Lunar New Year is about new hope, good health, and really all good wishes.