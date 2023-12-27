Plane carrying over 200 Texas migrants to New York diverted due to weather

The Philadelphia International Airport said the diversion was weather-related.

PHILADELPHIA -- A plane carrying over 200 migrants from Texas was diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday night. The flight was originally bound for New York.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management confirmed that the plane was heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York when it was diverted to PHL.

It originally took off from El Paso, Texas, and landed in Philadelphia just before 8 p.m.

The Office of Emergency Management also confirmed that the passengers stayed onboard until buses from New York arrived at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The buses carried them the rest of the way to New York City.

The Philadelphia International Airport said the diversion was weather-related.