Rip currents blamed for rash of drownings on Oak Island recently

Rip currents blamed for recent drownings on NC coast

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have drowned in less than a month on Oak Island, according to a social media post from Oak Island Water Rescue.

The group, which is a volunteer emergency response team on Oak Island said it wants to do more to help prevent these unnecessary deaths.

HOW TO SURVIVE A RIP CURRENT
ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.



Currently, Oak Island Water Rescue posts continually about rip current dangers on social media. In addition beach signs in the area have QR codes that can connect beachgoers to up-to-date rip current forecasts. Still, the group said it is taking suggestions from the public for other ways to alert and inform everybody on the beach about the possible dangers in the water.

The most recent drowning on Oak Island happened Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Pete Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue said a woman was pulled from the water by heroic bystanders who jumped in, risking their lives, to try and save her. A doctor and nurses at the beach performed CPR on the woman, but they could not save her life.
