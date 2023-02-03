North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches

OAK ISLAND. N.C. (WTVD) -- A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.

According to Travel Lens, Oak Island is the eighth most dangerous beach in the nation with a danger score of 5.53 out of 10.

The study also found since 2010 there have been eight drownings at Oak Island, two shark attacks and as of 2020, there have been 58 hurricanes that slammed into the beach.

Travel Lens said researchers looked at the number of surf zone fatalities and the number of shark attacks since 2010 at each beach to form the list. They then took hurricane data from the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory and placed the information into a weighted table to get a score between 1 and 10.

New Smyrna Beach in Florida tops the most dangerous beach list with 32 shark attacks in the last 13 years.

