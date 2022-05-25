the sitdown

Ewan McGregor returns as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Disney+ series

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

The Sitdown: Ewan McGregor of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+

In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to the title role in a part he made memorable during three movies that covered events prior to the original "Star Wars."

The Disney+ series begins a decade after events shown in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith,"released in 2005.

Fans will recall that Obi-Wan Kenobi faced what has been called his greatest defeat: when his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker went over to the dark side and became the evil Darth Vader.

Sandy Kenyon talks to Ewan McGregor in the latest episode of "The Sitdown."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 27 on Disney+. Watch the trailer here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgeorge lucasentertainmentthe sitdowndisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officials: Buffalo, Uvalde shooters allegedly abused animals
Canes seek series lead against Rangers in game 5
OBX beach goers urged to wear shoes on beach
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
UNC softball player to coach in summer baseball league
Columbine survivor reacts to Texas elementary school shooting.
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Show More
RDU adds new airline, another adding several new routes
Should you talk to young kids about mass shootings? And how?
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan to be honored
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
In video, 'angry' NC Gov. Cooper pushes for stronger gun laws
More TOP STORIES News