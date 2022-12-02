Large fish washes up on NC beach, could end up preserved in museum

A large fish that washed up on North Topsail Beach near the pier could be on display at the State Natural Sciences Museum.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fish that washed up on North Topsail Beach near the pier could be on display at the State Natural Sciences Museum.

A sharptail mola was found dead on the beach. The fish weighed 453 pounds and was six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin.

Scientists haven't determined the age or sex of the fish but a necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The fish was taken from the beach Friday morning to a lab, a marine scientist said, and if all goes according to plan, will be on display in a few weeks at the museum.