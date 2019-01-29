A Fayetteville police officer was found dead just two days after a criminal complaint was filed against them regarding a crime against a child.On Friday, the department said it received a complaint against the unidentified officer involving a young victim.The Youth Services Unit and Internal Affairs Unit began an investigation and obtained arrest warrants later that day.On Sunday, the officer was found dead outside of Fayetteville Police Department's jurisdiction.Investigators said they will not release the officer's identity because they do not wish to revictimize the juvenile."One of the major priorities of the Fayetteville Police Department has been, and continues to be, to focus on not revictimizing complainants and victims by publicizing details surrounding their strength and courage to report such activities to us," officials said in a news release.Officers did not comment on what crime the officer was suspected of committing.The death is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.