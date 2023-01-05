Suspect shot by officer in Henderson, investigation underway

HENDERSON, N.C. -- A Henderson police officer is under investigation after shooting a suspect in the abdomen.

According to Henderson police, officers approached a person with outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of East Andrews Avenue.

Police said the suspect began waving a gun in the direction of officers before a single shot was fired from an officer and hit the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene and was quickly taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the shooting is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.