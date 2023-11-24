Driver shot, killed by Fayetteville police officer identified by law enforcement

A Fayetteville officer shot and killed a person during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville officer shot and killed a person during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Murchison Road.

Fayetteville Police Department said the officer and the driver, 49-year-old Demarcus Brodie, got into a fight. During the fight, the officer pulled out their gun and opened fire.

The officer has been identified as Dillion Hoke. He has been employed by the Fayetteville Police Department since February 2016. He was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. He has been placed on administrative leave.

State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case, as is policy with shootings involving officers.