Officials find body of missing Rocky Mount man near wooden area

The Nash County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a missing 23-year-old man.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Brandon Smith's body was found on Aug. 10 near a wooded area in the 4900 block of Redman Road in Rocky Mount.

Smith, a Rocky Mount resident, was reported missing on Aug. 3.

An autopsy was performed to determine cause of death.

Authorities are waiting for a determination from the North Carolina Medical Examiner's office, along with lab results.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.
