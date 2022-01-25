UNC expert: Current vaccines and boosters working against highly contagious Omicron

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Pfizer and BioNTechfor an Omicron-specific vaccine, public health leaders are tracking Omicron's spread in North Carolina through genomic sequencing.A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has told ABC11 that most COVID-19 cases do not undergo sequencing, the tool used to determine variants.Rather, sequencing is used for population surveillance."Sequencing, even of a sample of the population, allows us to understand what kind of variants are emerging and the system's working; that's how we found out about Omicron so quickly," said Dr. David Wohl, infectious disease expert at UNC.The latest data from NCDHHS showed Omicron represented 89% of sequenced viruses in North Carolina.Wohl said current therapies are still helping to treat COVID-19 patients and current vaccines and boosters are working, too."If more and more people who get vaccinated with the vaccines we have now, we won't need an Omicron-specific vaccine because people won't be getting sick," said Wohl.