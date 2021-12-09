DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 17 percent of North Carolina's population has received their booster shot, according to the latest data, and one expert offering a rough timeline when our state could see its first Omicron case.
Jamie Barham is making an appointment for her third dose in the next couple of days.
"I want to do it before Christmas and the holidays," she said.
The Raleigh mom looking to switch vaccine brands on news the Pzifer booster could offer greater protection against Omicron.
Barham wants to keep her family safe this holiday season.
"(We're going to be) around a lot more people. You just want extra protection," she said.
READ MORE: Former FDA chief talks timetable on Omicron-specific vaccine with ABC11
Health professionals say the variant seems to be spread more readily, but they don't know the full details yet on severity.
As of right now, there are no cases in our state.
"I expect we'll see it here in North Carolina in the next week or so," said Duke Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Cameron Wolfe.
ABC11 asked Wolfe about booster shots for folks who had a breakthrough case.
Thousands of people got COVID after being full-vaccinated and perhaps are unsure whether they need the third dose because of antibodies.
Wolfe said a solid month after infection, those folks should go ahead and get a booster.
"Yes, this is increasingly important to boost our community, not just because we're heading into winter with more spread, but because we have a virus here that may demand a little more vaccine immunity," said Wolfe.
Push to boost as North Carolina's first Omicron case could be 'week or so' away
TOP STORIES
Show More