One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway

One person is dead after a crash that closed the Durham Freeway for several hours Thursday morning.It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Cornwallis exit.Police said the person who was killed was in a pickup truck.The truck apparently hit a tractor trailer, as well as two other vehicles.Upon hitting the tractor trailer, the tail bed of the pickup truck was ripped off.Traffic was at a standstill for hours after the wreck.The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.