One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a crash that closed the Durham Freeway for several hours Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Cornwallis exit.

Police said the person who was killed was in a pickup truck.

The truck apparently hit a tractor trailer, as well as two other vehicles.

Upon hitting the tractor trailer, the tail bed of the pickup truck was ripped off.

Traffic was at a standstill for hours after the wreck.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.
