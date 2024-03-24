1 person injured, 1 dog dead after vehicle crash in Sampson County near NC Highway 701

One person was taken to the hospital after a car was found flipped over on NC Highway 701.

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was flown to a hospital after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Newton Grove Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of NC Highway 701 and Watershed Road.

When they arrived, investigators said they found a small passenger car upside down in a ditch, filled with water. A man was pinned inside the car.

The Newton Grove Fire Rescue could get him out and taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.

Investigators said one dog that was inside the car did die at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.