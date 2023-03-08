"One life is one too many, and in 2022 two lives were my sons," said Leslie Locklear, who is from Pembroke.

Mother, 2 others arrested in Lee County after 1-year-old resuscitated with Narcan

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and two other people were arrested Tuesday after EMS workers used Narcan to resuscitate a 1-year-old child suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

Lee County deputies and Broadway police responded to an emergency call in the 400 block of Forest Avenue where they found EMS workers giving Naloxone to the unresponsive child.

Naloxone (Narcan), is a drug commonly used to counter drug overdoses. The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Lee County narcotics agents executed a search warrant at the home and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The child's mother, her boyfriend, and another man living in the home were taken into custody.

Brandy Leona Alvey, 26, was charged with felony child abuse by neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond but after a court appearance Wednesday, the judge raised her bond to $150,000.

Michael Alan Crockett, 30, was also charged with felony child abuse by neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received the same bond amount.

Brian James Elliott, 28, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II substance (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott was given a $10,000 secured bond.

---Featured video is from previous report---

RELATED: Children under 5 are increasingly victims of opioid epidemic, study finds

ALSO SEE: 'We're coming after you': NC Senate bill targets fentanyl and drug dealers