abc11 troubleshooter

Start your holiday shopping now to avoid shipping delays from COVID-19

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- While Black Friday used to kick off the holiday shopping season, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many retailers to roll out the holiday deals now instead of waiting.

Shopping experts say if you wait for last-minute deals, it could cost you in more ways than one.

"The best way to adjust and anticipate what that is going to look like is to start now," said shopping expert Trae Bodge. "Start early and be prepared."

Many big retailers are offering daily deals in-store and online right now. Some are even rolling out weekly Black Friday deals the entire month of November. But before you buy, check online and compare to the in-store price. Sometimes the online option is cheaper.

We showed you how Target shoppers can sometimes save big just by checking the price on the Target app while in-store.

SEE ALSO | Shipping expert: Start online holiday shopping now

If you have any plans to travel over the holidays, you might now want to wait until the last minute to book as experts say the earlier you buy or book, the better as COVID-19 has put stress on supply chains which could make it more difficult for consumers that wait until the last minute.

Bodge adds, "there might be shipping delays, supply chain issues, and if you're planning to stay in a hotel rather than with family, we might see a run on hotel rooms, so start your planning now and you can anticipate any changes later."

SEE ALSO | How scammers can drain gift cards before you even buy them

Of course, before you buy holiday gifts or book travel, look at the return or cancellation policy. You want to make sure your purchase is protected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingabc11 troubleshootertroubleshootershoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter helps couple after Duke Health loses wedding rings
Text claims $1,200 stimulus payment, IRS says it's a scam
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in NC: Check if you're owed money
Why your credit score could drop without you missing any payments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC doctor talks Thanksgiving do's and don'ts amid COVID-19 surge
Fayetteville 28-year-old father of 2 dies from COVID-19
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
WEATHER: Sunny, cool and breezy
Fayetteville Urban Ministry braces for holidays amid COVID-19 pandemic
Raleigh teachers react to death of former student killed in Greensboro
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as Cat. 4 storm
Show More
UNC doctor working on Moderna trial explains how it differs from Pfizer
Arrest made in brutal 1992 kidnapping, rape
Durham frontline workers win free dream wedding
LATEST: 14,413 more COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
More TOP STORIES News