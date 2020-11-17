Start your holiday shopping now to avoid shipping delays from COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- While Black Friday used to kick off the holiday shopping season, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many retailers to roll out the holiday deals now instead of waiting.Shopping experts say if you wait for last-minute deals, it could cost you in more ways than one."The best way to adjust and anticipate what that is going to look like is to start now," said shopping expert Trae Bodge. "Start early and be prepared."Many big retailers are offering daily deals in-store and online right now. Some are even rolling out weekly Black Friday deals the entire month of November. But before you buy, check online and compare to the in-store price. Sometimes the online option is cheaper.We showed you how Target shoppers can sometimes save big just by checking the price on the Target app while in-store.If you have any plans to travel over the holidays, you might now want to wait until the last minute to book as experts say the earlier you buy or book, the better as COVID-19 has put stress on supply chains which could make it more difficult for consumers that wait until the last minute.Bodge adds, "there might be shipping delays, supply chain issues, and if you're planning to stay in a hotel rather than with family, we might see a run on hotel rooms, so start your planning now and you can anticipate any changes later."Of course, before you buy holiday gifts or book travel, look at the return or cancellation policy. You want to make sure your purchase is protected.