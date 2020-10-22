Shopping

Shipping expert: Start online holiday shopping now

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Although Christmas is two months away, online retailers and the companies that ship their products are overwhelmed because the pandemic has caused an increase in online purchasing.

A local expert in supply chain logistics and shipping suggests you start your online holiday shopping right now.

"Given that we're in a pandemic and we're already seeing these increasing trends of online shopping, it should be very interesting to see both how retailers and shippers handle it this Christmas," Tim Kraft told ABC 11.

Kraft is an associate professor at North Carolina State University and studies supply chain logistics.

It's a subject many of us became familiar with when we had trouble finding toilet paper.

"The pandemic really has been kind of supply chain's moment to be honest. I've had many relatives all of a sudden realize and start to understand what I actually do," said Kraft.

Many in the online shopping world were anticipating the busiest holiday season yet in 2020, after Christmas 2019.

But they didn't anticipate the pandemic.

Kraft said online shopping stats are incredible.

"I've seen recent numbers that the increase in sales to this time last year is 40% higher this year as compared to last year."

And while delivery times don't seem that bad right now, Kraft noted that each day closer to the holidays will mean an exponential increase in shipping volumes.

"The system currently is already overwhelmed. So once we get to the holiday season, this could be, I think, for shippers in particular, you're going to see a real stress on their system," he said, "I think any consumer that's planning to do online shopping, I actually would highly recommend that they start now."

Shipping companies traditionally hire temporary workers for the holidays.

But Kraft said, they've already ramped up to those employment levels because of the pandemic.

"These demand levels we're seeing are so high that there's no amount of temp labor that you can throw at it because the facilities and the trucks and the planes and the equipment, that's really what's becoming the bottleneck. And there's only so much demand that we can run through these facilities or ship out on these trucks."

Thanks to the pandemic, there's likely more than the usual amount of stress this holiday season.

Don't add to that by waiting to order gifts online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighholiday shoppingshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Durham's food banks struggle to feed families as pandemic lingers on
Trump to deliver remarks at Robeson Co. Fairgrounds on Saturday
Family of woman killed in house fire sends safety warning
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
LATEST: Raleigh cheer gym warns parents of potential exposure
Lewd Fort Bragg tweets were not part of a hack after all
Show More
Wake County reveals COVID-19 school bus procedures
Hunger Relief Day still happening at NC State Fair
Man charged with murder in weekend Rocky Mount shooting
Cooper extends Phase 3 as COVID-19 metrics surge
Charlotte coffee shop brings on COVID-killing robots
More TOP STORIES News