hulu

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in the Hulu's darkly hilarious murder mystery series.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Get ready for an all-new murder mystery series. The official trailer for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is finally here.

The comedy follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery surrounding a death in their Upper West Side New York apartment building. The trio starts a true crime podcast to document their search for clues.

Jane Lynch, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and 17-time Grammy award winner Sting guest star in the series, as seen in the trailer in the player above.

The Hulu original series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. They also executive produce the series alongside Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbit, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

RELATED | 'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'

The first three episodes of "Only Murders In The Building" premiere Tues., Aug. 31, only on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhulutelevisionactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'
Sold-out 'Summer of Soul' screening takes viewers to Harlem circa 1969
Questlove makes directorial debut with 'Summer of Soul'
On The Red Carpet goes behind the scenes of top shows
TOP STORIES
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
LATEST: Cooper to 'review changes to CDC guidance'
800K COVID-19 vaccine doses in NC could expire by end of August
4-year-old dies after report of drowning in Harnett County
Mother, boyfriend charged after 5-year-old's death in Aberdeen
70-75% of Black women impacted by uterine fibroids
Show More
Man convicted of killing USC student who mistook his car for Uber
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
First Presbyterian Church Raleigh helps families with utilities, rent
'Shocked and disappointed': Vaccinated Cary couple sick with COVID-19
Man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Atlanta-area spa killings
More TOP STORIES News