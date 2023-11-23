Operation Turkey hands out thousands of meals in Fayetteville

This is Operation Turkey's eighth year in Fayetteville and they've gotten Thanksgiving off to a great start.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Fayetteville to distribute thousands of meals to the less fortunate.

Lead Volunteer Coordinator, Venassia Gunter, tells ABC11 over 300 volunteers came to prepare and hand out holiday meals. The organization says they're estimated to hand out about 7,000 meals on Thanksgiving in the Fayetteville area.

Volunteers say the operation has been off to an efficient start, and that months of planning for the big day have really paid off.

"We had a wonderful team put together to get everything put together and we had our grill team, we had our support team, we had our kitchen team, and everybody communicated. And that way we got everything done that we needed to get done," Gunter said.

"It's awesome to be able to come out and help in the community and just share the love of Christ, number one. So we're just excited about it," said Volunteer Tonia Warren.

Operation Turkey is a fully volunteer-based organization. If you'd like to learn more and get involved, or know someone who could use a meal, check out their website here.