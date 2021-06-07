Health & Fitness

Man with chronic pain from crash on I-95 wants others to know there are alternatives to opioids

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man with chronic pain wants others to know about opioid alternatives

Jim Moharter is now off the opioid medications he used to take after a bad wreck in 2003. It happened on Interstate 95 near Wilson.

"We got hit from behind and sent into another vehicle," he said. "Five cars tumbled, I ended up with a plate in my neck and injuries to my spine."

Today he can walk, unassisted.

"When he first came here, he was on high dose narcotics, he was in a wheelchair, he didn't walk," said Duke Dr. Aashish Kumar.

Moharter's mobility is powered by a device called a spinal cord stimulator. It's surgically implanted in his body and sends electrical impulses to his brain that interrupt pain signals.

"It's empowering. It's very empowering, psychologically and physically, to feel my body starting to change again," he said. "It's been more than a decade since I used that cane."

"He's not just relying on waiting for the device to allow him to walk and do all these things. He had the determination that in patients is needed, to get to the next level," Dr. Kumar said. "You have to have, or go to somebody that'll help you break that cycle. Otherwise you're just gonna continue on, and you're not gonna get the pain relief that you need. You're gonna continue to suffer from chronic pain, despite all these medications that you're on."

Moharter's very happy with the results of his device.

"Anybody twenty years ago who wanted to have pain relief didn't have the options they have now. These options are phenomenal. It truly is a godsend! I prayed, and I never dreamed, that I would have what I have now," he said.

He's so impressed by the treatment, he wants others to know there's pain relief available without the risks associated with opioid medication.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspain medicineopioidscrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News