Wake County looking for public input on how to spend $65M opioid settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is set to receive 65 million dollars over the next 18 years as part of a National Opioid Settlement.

County leaders are turning to the public for input and feedback on how to best use the money, especially in communities harmed by the opioid epidemic.

NC State student raises funds for Narcan to combat opioid overdoses on campus after losing friends

How to participate

Community meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 15.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: McKimmon Center at NC State which is located at 1101 Gorman Street in Raleigh

Attendees can share input on how to spend these funds and get updates on some of the programs and resources already receiving funding.

In addition, those who participate will get details on planning for future priorities.

