Man wanted for crimes in multiple counties captured in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night that it has arrested a man wanted in connection to a crime spree after several days of searching for him.Investigators took Eric David Rolon Feliciano, 28, into custody after a foot chase.The Durham County Sheriff's Office spotted Rolon in a vehicle reported stolen out of Wake County late Thursday afternoon. A chase ensued and he eluded Durham deputies after crossing into Orange County. Later, a witness saw the car abandoned in a neighborhood and a man matching Rolon's description running from the vehicle into the woods.Deputies and other law officers set up a perimeter, ran a K-9 track, and eventually caught up to Rolon a few miles north just off Highway 86 S near the intersection with 70A."I want to thank the Hillsborough Police Department for their assistance tonight. Our ability to exchange information and work together so successfully is something I deeply value," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "I also offer my sincere appreciation to the many residents and motorists who were inconvenienced this evening. Rolon repeatedly demonstrated a complete lack of respect for the safety and property of others; his criminal activities made our efforts tonight necessary."Rolon, of Durham, faces numerous charges in connection with several commercial and residential breaking and entering cases, the theft of multiple vehicles, and many traffic violations committed while fleeing from several attempted traffic stops in the past week.He's also expected to face additional charges in Durham and Wake counties.Rolon is being held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $155,000 secured bond on the Orange County charges.