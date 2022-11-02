Hillsborough man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

A man in Orange County took home more than $100,000 after his Powerball ticket matched four numbers.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Orange County took home more than $100,000 after his Powerball ticket matched four numbers.

Barry Cozart checked his ticket after Monday night's $1 billion drawing and discovered he won $150,000.

Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot and his wife live in Hillsborough. He said he bought the $3 quick pick ticket for Monday's drawing, and it matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. After the 3X Power Play multiplier was applied the prize tripled to $150,000.

"Usually when it's over $100 million I start buying tickets," he said. "I'm still in shock."

According to NC education lottery, Cozart's ticket was one of three purchased in North Carolina that won $150,000 in the drawing. After federal and state taxes, Cozart took home $106,516.

The jackpot is at $1.2 billion for Wednesday's winning numbers drawing, the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fourth largest overall lottery prize in US history.