Historic Black schoolhouse in Fayetteville slated to receive $350K for renovations, youth programs

Organizers behind the renovation say they're thrilled to be giving the school a new foundation for a new generation of students.

Organizers behind the renovation say they're thrilled to be giving the school a new foundation for a new generation of students.

Organizers behind the renovation say they're thrilled to be giving the school a new foundation for a new generation of students.

Organizers behind the renovation say they're thrilled to be giving the school a new foundation for a new generation of students.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville City Council is expected to approve funding for a major development project for one of its Black historic sites during Monday night's meeting at city hall.

Renovations at the former Orange Street School are driving major construction at the site, but it will also create educational programs for marginalized teens.

Organizers behind the renovation say they're thrilled to be giving the school a new foundation for a new generation of students. The city council is expected to pass an agreement using $350,000 of Cumberland County funds towards youth programs to be held at the schoolhouse.

"It will be to expand the education arena even more--especially for young people who are not interested in sports, but interested in music, interested in various technologies," said Georgeanna Pinckney, the CEO of Greater Life of Fayetteville, an educational nonprofit for teens that has occupied the schoolhouse since 2020.

This is the latest investment in the schoolhouse and Fayetteville's historic sites overall. City records show it also received some of the $2.7 million in renovation funds from the state for historic sites in 2022.

Organizers behind the renovation say the history of the building and its striking, enduring beauty are two reasons they're motivated to breathe new life into the schoolhouse. The building is known in the community for being on the National Register of Historic Places.

Orange Street School (Photo: National Registry of Historic Places)

Built in 1915, it was one of the first publicly funded schools for black children in the city and was also once the home to E.E. Smith High School. Officials say they hope this will enhance community pride and the city's future workforce.

"What's dynamic about is we're building a future for it," said Heidi Bleazey of Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation, "and a future for the community and a future for these children who are going to be here."