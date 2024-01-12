Teacher battling stage 4 colon cancer to conquer race

Facing stage 4 colon cancer, Orly Fuerst showing incredible grit and determination as she prepares to run race.

When Orly Fuerst was diagnosed with stage 4 stage colon cancer, doctors told she was never going to run again. This Sunday she's running the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

When Orly Fuerst was diagnosed with stage 4 stage colon cancer, doctors told she was never going to run again. This Sunday she's running the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. Facing stage 4 colon cancer, Orly Fuerst showing incredible grit and determination as she prepares to run race.

When Orly Fuerst was diagnosed with stage 4 stage colon cancer, doctors told she was never going to run again. This Sunday she's running the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. Facing stage 4 colon cancer, Orly Fuerst showing incredible grit and determination as she prepares to run race.

When Orly Fuerst was diagnosed with stage 4 stage colon cancer, doctors told she was never going to run again. This Sunday she's running the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. Facing stage 4 colon cancer, Orly Fuerst showing incredible grit and determination as she prepares to run race.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Defying the constraints of stage 4 colon cancer, Orly Fuerst is participating in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon, alongside her daughter, Abrielle.

"She is the fiercest woman I have ever met," Abrielle shared. "They (doctors) said to her she would never run again and she's like 'watch me I'm watching a half marathon' next year. Since then she's been proving doctors wrong," Abrielle said.

Diagnosed in July 2022, the teacher at Torah Girls Academy was given a prognosis of 6-9 months. Remarkably, her cancer has not deterred her spirit or her strides.

"I get a sense of me and a sense of power. It's one of those things cancer couldn't take away from me," Orly said.

This weekend's race also serves a greater cause. The mother and daughter are raising funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society.