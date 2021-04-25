Oscars

Oscars 2021: Best actress nominees in tight race for Academy Awards category

1st-time Oscar nominee Andra Day felt embraced by film community

The Oscar best actress race is as close as they come in 2021.

Actress in a Leading Role



Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces Of A Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

For "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Viola Davis is nominated a fourth time. She won the SAG Award this year.

It's nomination No. 3 for Frances McDormand for "Nomadland." She took home the BAFTA.
Carey Mulligan earned her second Oscar nod for "Promising Young Woman." She's already won the Critics Choice Award.

It's Vanessa Kirby's first nomination ever for "Pieces of a Woman."

And the other Oscar "first timer" is Andra Day. She won the Golden Globe for "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday."

Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
