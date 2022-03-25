'Let's shake things up': Oscars producer spill secrets ahead of big show

"Let's go, Philly is in Hollywood," said Will Packer, the producer of this year's Oscars broadcast. "I wasn't going to start the show until Philly was in the house."
Packer also shared a little secret.
"Jill Scott is going to be on the show," he said. "Jilly from Philly. 2-1-5, stand up. Let's go."
Songwriter and Producer Adam Blackstone, a Willingboro, Burlington County native, is the 2022 Oscars Musical Director.
"The music on the show this year is off the charts," Packer said. "I'm calling it right now. These will be the best musical performances in history of the Oscars, which is saying a lot. We're bringing in the first live performance of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' and we have some special surprises coming."
Packer has produced a lot of things, from films to television to documentaries. He says nothing compares to this.
"For me, as a producer, I love the fact that they've given me this task," he said. "I'm fearless, I'm not going to lie. I'm doing some fun stuff, I'm taking big swings. I'm doing some things that haven't been done on the Oscar stage before. I think it's about time. Let's shake things up. Let's do things a little differently."
This is the first time in a few years that the Oscars has a host, or in this case, hosts.
Comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Delaware County resident Wanda Sykes are sharing the duties.
Packer said he took the gloves off and told them to be spontaneous and just "go at it."
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.
