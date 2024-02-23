Oscars 2024: Get paid to watch Oscar-nominated films
Applications are being accepted through March 9.
By6abc Digital Staff
Friday, February 23, 2024 11:15AM
Sit back, relax and get paid to watch Oscar-nominated films!
Calling all movie lovers. This may be the perfect job for you!
TestCasinos.com will pay you to watch the 10 Best Picture Oscar nominees, and then predict the winners for several big categories.
You also have to rate each film.
The lucky film buff will get $2,000, a new 65-inch TV and a $500 DoorDash gift card.
The Oscars are just weeks away and applications are being accepted through March 9.
