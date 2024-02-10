See past interviews with Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Downey Jr and all your favorite stars from the Oscars red carpet

On The Red Carpet Encore: Relive Best Oscar Moments on New TV Channel

On The Red Carpet brings you 'Oscars On The Red Carpet Encore,' the best Oscar moments through the years with your favorite stars.

If you can't wait for Oscar Sunday, you can relive the best moments from Oscars past right now with the new Unlocked TV Channel, "Oscars On The Red Carpet Encore."

The On The Red Carpet team dug deep into the vaults to uncover the most magical moments and must-see interviews from our red carpet coverage over the years with Hollywood's biggest stars like Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Brad Pitt and many more.

Among the highlights, you'll see some of today's biggest stars enjoying their first Oscars experience like Jennifer Lawrence in 2011 who was shocked when On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio told her she was the second youngest actress ever nominated for "best actress" for her performance in "Winter's Bone."

"Really?" she exclaimed. "For real! Oh my God. I didn't know that!"

In 2010, Robert Downey Jr, who's nominated this year for "Oppenheimer" told us big events like the Oscars don't faze him.

"I really like to be confident when others are nervous and neurotic when everyone else is absolutely calm," he said.

The past Oscar shows also feature all the glamourous red carpet fashion including the always fashionable Carey Mulligan, a nominee this year for "Maestro" who told George Pennacchio at the 2020 Oscars she doesn't advise people to copy her signature short hairstyle.

"Oh don't get the Carey Mulligan haircut," she said. "I'm trying to grow it out but I keep having to do it for things like this."

In addition to all the celebrity interviews and red carpet fashion fun before the Oscars over the years, the On The Red Carpet Encore channel also features an inside look at the VIP after parties the stars attend following the Oscars ceremony each year.

