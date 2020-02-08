WATCH LIVE

Oscars 2024: How the coveted Academy Award statue is made

BySandy Kenyon WTVD logo
Friday, February 23, 2024 1:17AM
How the Oscar statue is made in Brooklyn
Sandy Kenyon goes behind the scenes with Dave Epner to discuss the process of making Oscar statues.

BROOKLYN, New York -- It's every actor's dream to win an Oscar in Hollywood, but the ultimate movie trophy is prepped and plated in Brooklyn.

Epner Technology has been "dressing" Oscar Statuette in Laser Gold since 2016.

Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, NY, about two hours out of New York City, creates the statues, and then Epner Technology suits Oscar in Laser Gold, originally developed Laser Gold for Xerox and later modified the process for NASA Spacecraft.

MORE | See the full list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

The Oscars chose Epner Technology in 2016 to help return the statues to their original art form and legendary luster.

Deposited by electroplating, Laser Gold is a pure 24 carat gold that is also three times harder than ordinary pure gold.

Dave Epner, president of Epner Technology, says the material of the statue will never wear off.

NASA uses the same gold plating for thermal control of instruments in space.

Watch the video in the media player to see how the Oscar statue is made.

